Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $154.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.