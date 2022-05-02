Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 857 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,059,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,908,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $189.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.42 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.62.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

