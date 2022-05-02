Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 39,477 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,477 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont worth $32,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $72.85 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.