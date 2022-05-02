Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,350 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $234.07 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.