Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,117 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Twilio worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.54.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $111.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.56. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.68 and a 52-week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

