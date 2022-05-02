Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,811 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of UDR worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

