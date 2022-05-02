Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,688.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.