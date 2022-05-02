Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after buying an additional 408,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,824,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after buying an additional 819,218 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $58.92 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.74, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.