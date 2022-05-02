Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $35.10 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $35,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $246.78 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.50. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

