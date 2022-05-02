Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $27.21 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $606.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $688.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.