Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $26.94 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,571 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kroger worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $53.96 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Several analysts have commented on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

