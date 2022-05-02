Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $316.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day moving average is $339.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

