Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.51 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 521,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.