Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,888 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $198.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

