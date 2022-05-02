Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $36,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 224,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Eaton by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 351,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.