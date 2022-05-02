Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

