Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 70,606 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,603,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

