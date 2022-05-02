Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 23,316 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

