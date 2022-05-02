Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 22,952 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $34,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

