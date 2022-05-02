Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 11,334 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

