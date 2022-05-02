Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,648 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

Xylem stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

