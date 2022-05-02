Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,360 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of MetLife worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $65.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

