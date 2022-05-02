Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 298.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in Arista Networks by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $115.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.97.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

