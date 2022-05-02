Arianee (ARIA20) Achieves Market Cap of $16.14 Million

Arianee (ARIA20) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $7,802.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.16 or 0.07327420 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042426 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

