Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 488,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,349. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

