Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 288,982 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 288,982 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after acquiring an additional 247,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.65. 1,893,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

