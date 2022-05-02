Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.16. The company had a trading volume of 551,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,822. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.25. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $395.64.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

