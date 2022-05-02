Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,470 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InfuSystem by 165.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

INFU stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 152,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,572. The stock has a market cap of $168.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

