Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

NYSE BBWI traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.