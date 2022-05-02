Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $366,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,391,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

