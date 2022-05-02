Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.59.
ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
ASC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
