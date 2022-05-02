Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

ASC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

