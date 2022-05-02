Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.99. 3,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.89. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

