Archer Investment Corp Sells 73 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $406.15. 47,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $394.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.11. The company has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.