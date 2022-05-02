Archer Investment Corp Purchases 748 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 340.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 113,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.81. 32,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,538. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.