Archer Investment Corp Purchases 11,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $8,306,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.72. 8,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

