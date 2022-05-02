Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

CHWY stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,472. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

