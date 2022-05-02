Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of USB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 338,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,606. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

