Archer Investment Corp Has $193,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,263. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

