Archer Investment Corp Acquires 1,629 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

