Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $402,080,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.