Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,775,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

ACGL opened at $45.67 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

