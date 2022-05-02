Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copart by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Copart by 9.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Copart by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,731. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.