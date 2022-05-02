Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 3.1% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,536. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.14 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.65.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

