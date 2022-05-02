Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in V.F. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

VFC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.