Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,717,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,623. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

