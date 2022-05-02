Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $313.90. 1,138,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,065,070. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $312.01 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.56 and its 200-day moving average is $367.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

