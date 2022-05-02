Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.51. 1,595,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,599. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.12 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

