Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $176,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 252,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,527,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $34.21. 8,915,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,048. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.