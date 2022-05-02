Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 767 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. 2,753,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

