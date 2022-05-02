Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 166 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus reduced their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $13.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.26. 609,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,192. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

